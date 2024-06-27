Fs: 7800x3d, ASRock B760M Intel 1700 DDR4 mobo new

All prices include shipping and full insurance, along with tracking. Fee less payment only. US48 only, no international shipping no trades.Reason for selling: I moved to a Mini PC with Oculink. While this gpu is a BEAST and works as it should, moving to a tiny PC to save desk then having a monster 3.75 slot card with a beefy power supply all desk mounted, kind of defeated the purpose. So it’s for sale.- comes with retail box. Was water cooled and rarely used. Phenomenal gaming cpu, you know the routine.come with retail box. Bought this a few days ago at Microcenter but not willing to drive 4 hours to return it. I got a deal on a 14th gen cpu, so this is for sale. Fully tested in the b760M motherboard I listed here. Worked excellent. Includes retail box.Literally brand new. Bought this when I thought I was going to build a MATX build. Less than a week old, tested working and updated to newest bios. I bought from Microcenter and would rather ship it than spend the time and money driving 4 hours back to Microcenter. I decided not to build MATX. Comes with everything.I ship within one business day of payment.No holds. No trades. Thanks for looking.