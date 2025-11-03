FS: 7800 XT, 6650 XT, i5-13400, 16GB desktop DDR4, 1TB NVMe SSD, & AM4 mobo, CPU, RAM combo

Gigantopithecus
[H]ard|Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Aug 6, 2009
- Messages
- 1,826
I only accept PayPal via Friends and Family. My 20-year-old, 402-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186 and I am happy to speak with you on the phone for your peace of mind if you'd like. Rest assured I describe my gear accurately and package it properly. Everything comes from a smoke-free, pet-free, child-free home and works great/is fully functional unless otherwise noted. Please feel free to ask any questions. No shipping to PO boxes, APO/FPO, Canada, etc. Sorry, but I don't have the patience to go to the post office and wait in line. If you're in Alaska or Hawaii, you will need to pay more to cover the increased shipping cost.
Time to clear out a bunch of parts:
- XFX AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT SWFT 210 GPU: Comes in the box. Has approximately 100 hours of gaming time on it according to my Steam log. $350 shipped.
- XFX AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT SWFT 210 GPU: Comes in the box. Has approximately 20 hours of gaming time on it according to my Steam log. $150 shipped.
- Intel Core i5-13400 CPU: Bare chip only. $100 shipped.
- 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200 Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM kit (black heatspreaders): Specific part is CMK16GX4M2E3200C16. $50 shipped.
- 1TB SK Hynix PC801 NVMe SSD: Working pull from a Lenovo laptop with low use. 1001GB writes, 21 power on hours, 100% good according to CrystalDiskInfo. $50 shipped.
- Mobo, CPU, RAM combo: MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, 16GB Corsair DDR4-3200 CMK16GX4M2E3200C16. This is a bare board (I/O shield is integrated), bare cpu, and RAM. Will ship with the CPU and RAM installed. The stock AM4 mobo mounting hardware and the NVMe SSD heatspread are included but no accessories like cables are included. Nice board, works great. Has approximately 20 hours of gaming time on it (was used with the 6650 XT above). $220 shipped. Will not split up at this time.
Time to clear out a bunch of parts:
- XFX AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT SWFT 210 GPU: Comes in the box. Has approximately 100 hours of gaming time on it according to my Steam log. $350 shipped.
- XFX AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT SWFT 210 GPU: Comes in the box. Has approximately 20 hours of gaming time on it according to my Steam log. $150 shipped.
- Intel Core i5-13400 CPU: Bare chip only. $100 shipped.
- 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3200 Corsair Vengeance LPX RAM kit (black heatspreaders): Specific part is CMK16GX4M2E3200C16. $50 shipped.
- 1TB SK Hynix PC801 NVMe SSD: Working pull from a Lenovo laptop with low use. 1001GB writes, 21 power on hours, 100% good according to CrystalDiskInfo. $50 shipped.
- Mobo, CPU, RAM combo: MSI MPG B550 Gaming Plus, AMD Ryzen 7 5700X, 16GB Corsair DDR4-3200 CMK16GX4M2E3200C16. This is a bare board (I/O shield is integrated), bare cpu, and RAM. Will ship with the CPU and RAM installed. The stock AM4 mobo mounting hardware and the NVMe SSD heatspread are included but no accessories like cables are included. Nice board, works great. Has approximately 20 hours of gaming time on it (was used with the 6650 XT above). $220 shipped. Will not split up at this time.