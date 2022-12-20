FS: 7700X with 32 GB ram MC combo and price!!

So it seems I did a FS post almost a year ago to the day of something similar! lol... So anyway bought the 7700X and ran it for a week or two maybe three now. Set PBO enhancement to 90C and not overclocked/abused in any way!! This sat under my Noctua D14 with AS5. Started suddenly encoding, etc. and the extra cores, MC close by my job site, yada yada I bought a 7950X today. I'm including the brand new ram from today with this and the 7700X lightly used in box. Heat 40-0-0 under Tazman02. Prefer paypal and will ship tomorrow if this is bought tonight! Not looking to make money here just want to get some money back to pay off the 7950X. This is a great deal if you don't have a MC near you!! Looking to get $340 SHIPPED!!