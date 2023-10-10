FS-7700k w/ 64GB RAM + Asus Mobo + 4 140mm Fans and 2 950 Pro SSD's. $300 Shipped.

Shotglass01
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Aug 26, 2005
- Messages
- 1,984
Hello! Have a set sale for Intel 7700k paired with ASUS ROG Maximus IX Hero and 64GB Geil Evo X 64GB 3000@15-17-17-35 DDR4 RAM. Also included is 4 NZXT Aer RGB 140mm fans with Hue+ controller, Thermalright True Spirit 140 Direct, and 2 Samsung 850 Pro 512GB with approximately 2.8TB written according to Samsung Magician. I managed to remove most of the paste from the CPU and Thermalright however the 140mm fans are going to need a cleaning. Items ship with original boxes and accessories. PayPal F&F asking $300 shipped. Not interested in trades or breaking up the sale. PM for any questions. Thank you!