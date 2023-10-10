FS-7700k w/ 64GB RAM + Asus Mobo + 4 140mm Fans and 2 950 Pro SSD's. $300 Shipped.

S

Shotglass01

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 26, 2005
Messages
1,984
Hello! Have a set sale for Intel 7700k paired with ASUS ROG Maximus IX Hero and 64GB Geil Evo X 64GB 3000@15-17-17-35 DDR4 RAM. Also included is 4 NZXT Aer RGB 140mm fans with Hue+ controller, Thermalright True Spirit 140 Direct, and 2 Samsung 850 Pro 512GB with approximately 2.8TB written according to Samsung Magician. I managed to remove most of the paste from the CPU and Thermalright however the 140mm fans are going to need a cleaning. Items ship with original boxes and accessories. PayPal F&F asking $300 shipped. Not interested in trades or breaking up the sale. PM for any questions. Thank you!

7700k1.jpg
7700k2.jpg
7700k3.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top