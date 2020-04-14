FS: 7700K delidded

Got a 7700K chip for sale. I purchased this from a well known member here a couple years ago and it has been running flawlessly ever since. It has been delidded by the original owner and I can’t verify any clock speeds or voltages as I just ran it at stock but I believe he said it would do 5GHz with a small bump in vCore. I did run some stress tests at stock speeds and IIRC it was barely breaking 40-50 C with a 280mm AIO.



Also here is what he said about the delid:



BTW, the gasket was made with Permatex Ultra Black -- meaning it's fastened and secure, but could be removed if needed (not super glue). And finally, I used thermal grizzly on top of the IHS to interface with my AIO cooler.



Asking $270 shipped.