FS: 75" Samsung Q9FN For Pickup In CT

Maybe a long shot someone close to Fairfield, CT 06825, will see this, but sick of the Facebook folks! Asking $750. Not written for techies but :
"This was the top of the line Samsung model when I got it (March 2019). It is still going to be easily better than the average run of the mill set, with it's many dimming zones etc. Check the reviews. Has a nice little break out box with 4 HDMI and only a thin little wire needs to run to the TV. Works like new."
Going to be moving in a couple of days, GF doesn't see a future with me (does sympathy sell? lol). I'd rather not risk bringing it across country, over maybe just getting an OLED or something down the road.
Thanks for looking.
Attachments
-
PXL_20230201_190642057.jpg255.9 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230201_192357818.jpg289.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230201_192414398.jpg188.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230201_190900601.jpg403.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230201_191003404.jpg323 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230201_190514154.jpg195.6 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230201_191013009.jpg361.3 KB · Views: 0
