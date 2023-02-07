FS: 75" Samsung Q9FN For Pickup In CT

Maybe a long shot someone close to Fairfield, CT 06825, will see this, but sick of the Facebook folks! Asking $750. Not written for techies but :



"This was the top of the line Samsung model when I got it (March 2019). It is still going to be easily better than the average run of the mill set, with it's many dimming zones etc. Check the reviews. Has a nice little break out box with 4 HDMI and only a thin little wire needs to run to the TV. Works like new."



Going to be moving in a couple of days, GF doesn't see a future with me (does sympathy sell? lol). I'd rather not risk bringing it across country, over maybe just getting an OLED or something down the road.



Thanks for looking.