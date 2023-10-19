FS: (7) Corsair RM850, (6) GTX 970

kyang357

Heatware: kyang357
  • Prices include shipping contiguous USA
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice


(8 7) Corsair RM850 fully modular PSU Gold ==> $50
cables included: 24-pin motherboard, cpu (4+4), pcie (6+2), sata, molex
can include power cable if needed
manufactured around 2013

(7 6) MSI GTX 970 ==> $35
5 blower style
2 1 open-air
tested and fully functioning

===sold===

(8 0) Intel i7-5820k + gigabyte x99-ud4 motherboard combo ==> $70
can include 4x4gb g.skill ddr4 for an additional $15
pulled and tested
i/o shield included
no hsf, no original box
 

