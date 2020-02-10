FS: 6TB/8TB Seagate Skyhawk NVR HDD.....OBO added

blackbeasst
I'm with T4RD!
- Joined
- Oct 22, 2012
- Messages
- 2,412
send over your best offer. need these gone today!
6tb date of man. 3/19/18-- $110 shipped
8tb date of man. 12/23/17--$125 shipped
both pass crystaldisk tests and health is still 100%.
payments by non paypal ONLY. after their tax crap from 2019 i'm officially done with them.
6tb date of man. 3/19/18-- $110 shipped
8tb date of man. 12/23/17--$125 shipped
both pass crystaldisk tests and health is still 100%.
payments by non paypal ONLY. after their tax crap from 2019 i'm officially done with them.
Last edited: