FS: 6900XT, Gigabyte 3080Ti Eagle, New in box - EVGA 1300P+ and 1600G+

Digital Viper-X-

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 9, 2000
Messages
15,273
For sale, all prices are shipped within the lower 48. If you are local to Charleston SC, I'll remove the shipping cost.

Built By AMD 6900XT , has box and unused mouse pad! $560 shipped.

6900XT_BACK.JPEG6900xtMousepad.JPEG6900xtBox.JPEG


Gigabyte Eagle 3080 Ti with box. Repasted and repadded recently, just pulled out of my rig a few weeks back. $610 shipped

GB_BOX.JPEGGB_FRONT 2.JPEG


EVGA power supplies x2, still have warranty, brand new in box.

SuperNova 1300P+ : $220 shipped.
1300P.JPEG
Supernova 1600G+ : $220 shipped.
1600G.JPEG
 
