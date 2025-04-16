FS: 6900XT, Gigabyte 3080Ti Eagle, New in box - EVGA 1300P+ and 1600G+

Digital Viper-X-
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2000
- Messages
- 15,273
For sale, all prices are shipped within the lower 48. If you are local to Charleston SC, I'll remove the shipping cost.
Built By AMD 6900XT , has box and unused mouse pad! $560 shipped.
Gigabyte Eagle 3080 Ti with box. Repasted and repadded recently, just pulled out of my rig a few weeks back. $610 shipped
EVGA power supplies x2, still have warranty, brand new in box.
SuperNova 1300P+ : $220 shipped.
Supernova 1600G+ : $220 shipped.
