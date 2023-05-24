FS: 6900XT, 12700KF combo

This stuff has been sitting gathering dust, I have 4 PCs in the room and need some space. Prefer paypal if possible. Heat here.
ASRock 6900XT OCF $450 shipped - This is an XTXH chip, runs great but it was a temporary card from when I was trying to snag a 4090. Its been used for some gaming and been sitting on the work bench after that.
Intel Combo $350 shipped - 12700KF, MSI Z690-A Pro Wifi DDR4, 64GB Gskill DDR4 3600, WD SN850X 1TB m.2 SSD. This has Windows 10 and 11 Pro keys associated with it.
