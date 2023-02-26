FS: 6800XT + Heatkiller block, Intel ARC A770 16GiB, Optimus TR block, Optimus compression fittings, Corsair SF750, Silverstone NJ700, Streacom DA2

schoolslave
[H]ard|Gawd
Selling some stuff.
References
heatware: schoolslave
eBay: (ask via PM)
I've had some other dealings with people on here recently, feel free to PM me to get more recent references that aren't on heatware.
I've been selling/buying/trading in various communities (dfi-street, xtremesystems, eocf) since ~2006.
Payment: PayPal F&F only
All prices include shipping within the continental USA - no mail-forwarding.
Local pick-up is an option: ~15 miles north of Austin, TX.
I will only sell to established members with proper references.
---
AMD 6800 XT + Heatkiller V + Heatkiller backplate + single I/O bracket - $375
> used for about a week on air in 2021
> originally intended for a watercooled build - that build didn't pan out so this GPU + waterblock only sat in storage in its original packaging
> original heatsink+fan not included (lost)
> selling for cheap because I currently don't have the time to hook up a watercooling loop to test the GPU
> waterblock was never installed in a loop - completely unused besides the install on the GPU
> I recommend reapplying the paste on the block since there was never any heat applied and the GPU + block were in storage
> parts list from Watercool: 15654, 16076, 16046
Intel ARC A770 16GiB - $275
> purchased on launch intended for OpenCL open-source enablement (Linux Mesa)
> never actually used or installed, completely new in box
Optimus Absolute Threadripper 3+ CPU block - $95
> copper + acrylic model + satin silver top
> never used, completely new in box
Optimus FLEX compression fittings (Satin Black) 16x - $95
> never used, completely new in box
> for soft tubing only - 3/8" ID, 5/8" OD
Corsair SF750 powersupply + modded Noctua slim fan - $135
> used for about ~8 hours or so, includes all original accessories, cables, etc.
> I modded the cabling and connector on a Noctua slim fan to make it compatible with the PSU - this modded fan is included
> PSU ships with the stock fan installed
> no issues when I tested the rails with a multimeter
> original packaging + all accessories
Silverstone NJ700 passive powersupply - $125
> never used - purchased ~4 months ago or so
> original packaging + all accessories
Masterflex Platinum-Cured Silicone 3/8" ID ~1/2" OD tubing (24ft) - $15
> platinum-cured (for additional clarity) silicone tubing, should be a non-clouding alternative to PVC tubing
> I've used it in some "industrial" watercooled builds, definitely recommend using barbs + clamps instead of compression fittings
> a little over 24ft of tubing
Streacom DA2 V2 ITX Case, Black - $115
> includes 4x horizontal bracket pairs, 2x vertical bracket pairs
> small wear around the rear fan-mount screw-holes
> setup for inverted ATX layout (but this can be reconfigured as per the official manual)
> includes original packaging, manual, screws and hardware (cannot guarantee that all screws are included)
Thanks for looking!
---
Intel 12700K CPU - $135
> used for ~8 hours or so, includes original packaging
MSI MEG Z690I Unify ITX motherboard + Crucial 2x32GiB DDR5-4800 + Thermalright LGA1700 contact frame - $175
> used for ~8 hours or so, includes original packaging
> rear IO-panel is painted matte black with a satin sealed finish
> the DDR5 RAM is a 2x32GiB set for 64GiB total, the top edges of the PCBs are painted black with a PCB-marker. I am including the RAM for free since the PCBs are painted - the RAM passed ~3 passes of memtest86+ with 2 errors during pass#2, this did not reproduce when I ran memtest86+ again though.
> the TR contact frame was installed on another motherboard - I don't need it any more so just throwing it in here
ASUS AP201 M-ATX Case, Black - $55
> completely unused in original packaging
Thermalright Silver Soul 135MM Heatsink+Fan, Black - $25
> used for ~8 hours or so, includes original packaging + LGA1700 mounting kit
Jonsbo UMX3 M-ATX Case, Brushed Silver - $135
> completely unused in original packaging
> rare model with the solid sidepanels (not TG) in silver brushed-aluminum
Samsung 970 PRO 512GiB M2 NVME
> SN: S463NF0K508132V
> (SMART): power-on-hours: 2224
> (SMART): read-bytes: 444.32GB
> (SMART): write-bytes: 2.06TB
> drive was secure-wiped via the nvme controller and passed the nvme enhanced-device-self-test
> sticker removed from SSD but included
> used as a bootdrive on a Linux machine
Samsung 970 PRO 1TiB M2 NVME
> SN: S462NF0M600234A
> (SMART) power-on-hours: 23
> (SMART) read-bytes: 43.19GB
> (SMART) write-bytes: 64.18GB
> drive was secure-wiped via the nvme controller and passed the nvme enhanced-device-self-test
> sticker removed from SSD but included
> used as media storage on a Linux machine
Samsung 970 PRO 1TiB M2 NVME
> SN: S5JXNS0R602273A
> (SMART) power-on-hours: 3
> (SMART) read-bytes: 5.63MB
> (SMART) write-bytes: 512.00KB
> drive was secure-wiped via the nvme controller and passed the nvme enhanced-device-self-test
> sticker removed from SSD but included
> never installed in a system (except to secure-wipe and run the enhanced-device-self-test)
>>> All 3x Samsung 970 PRO M2 NVME drives - $175
ASUS Pro WS WRX80E-SAGE SE WIFI motherboard + 128GiB Corsair DDR4 RAM - $475
> purchased upon release, used for about 3 months as a kernel compile workstation
> I powered it up last week, updated BIOS and BMC FW to latest versions, and verified I could install and boot Linux - also tested that both the web-based iKVM BMC VGA-passthru and using a dedicated GPU work as expected
> includes all accessories (most in original packaging) including the ASUS M2 PCIe adapter card
> 128GiB (8x16GiB) DDR4-3200 - 4x Corsair CMK32GX4M2E3200C16, I ran two full passes of memtest86+ without errors
Be Quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 1500W powersupply - $185
> used to power the ASUS WRX80 motherboard for ~3 months
> I tested the rails with a multimeter and didn't notice any oddities
> includes all original accessories, cables, etc.
RockitCool 12/13th-Gen Delid Kit + Copper IHS replacement +Thermal Grizzly Contact Frame - $35
> both are completely new and unused
> original packaging + all accessories
PS5 (disc version) + extra controller + Samsung 980 PRO 2TiB + PS4/5 games - $475 ($400 local)
> Purchased new during the height of scalper-bullshit
> Light gaming for maybe ~6 months or so - hasn't been used for the past year (I did power it up today and played 30 minutes of Demon's Souls to verify everything works and to reformat and reset the console)
> Includes an installed and formatted Samsung 980 PRO 2TiB NVMe drive (note: running whatever the stock firmware is - may need that recent update)
> Includes the stock white controller and an extra, NIB completely unused midnight black controller
> Various PS5 and PS4 games (basically all of my remaining games) - see the picture at the bottom of the post
> Includes installed Dbrand matte black panels and the stock Sony white panels
HP RTX 2080 Ti GPU - $275
> Purchased on ebay last year (similar recent listing by same seller: https://www.ebay.com/itm/204232883646)
> Used for light gaming
> While I personally didn't mine on it, I have no idea of the origin of the GPU (see the similar ebay listing by the same seller above) - card is clean and works great but it does have some coil whine in some game menus at greater than 1000 FPS
> Blower-style cooler - I originally bought it because it fits in my Louque Ghost S1 ITX case
---
Last edited: