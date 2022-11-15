FS: 6700K, Gigabyte Z170X-UD3, G.Skill Trident Z 16GB DDR4

Phazer Tech

Jun 15, 2022
Selling an older build I rarely use anymore. I accept PayPal F&F and non-F&F if you cover the fee. Shipping to US 48.
Make an offer, I'll give a discount if you purchase multiple items.

Intel 6700K - $85 shipped Sold

16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z DDR4-3200 - $50 shipped
CL16-16-16-36 1.35V F4-3200C16D-16GTZ
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/168/1536199714/F4-3200C16D-16GTZ
Excellent condition. Dual Rank. Also this RAM has tighter timings compared to the new CL16 kits G.Skill currently sells. Includes the box.

Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD3 - $70 shipped
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-Z170X-UD3-rev-10#ov
Very good condition. Pins are excellent.
One small issue, the USB type C port along with the red USB 3.1 port directly next to it don't work. Everything else works great. IO shield included. Does not come with original box.

My Heatware (Notice I have a new username, but I updated the "forum aliases" section of my heatware so you know it's me)
 

Jul 24, 2021
This is still a decent setup for today's games. I have a very similar secondary rig setup and It holds up surprisingly strong for being a 6th gen. The 6th gen was/is such a solid generation. I'll hang onto mine for the foreseeable next 5 years even probably. Here's a bump for you.
 
Jun 15, 2022
xDiVolatilX said:
This is still a decent setup for today's games. I have a very similar secondary rig setup and It holds up surprisingly strong for being a 6th gen. The 6th gen was/is such a solid generation. I'll hang onto mine for the foreseeable next 5 years even probably. Here's a bump for you.
Definitely true. Intel's 6th-10th gen chips are all the same architecture. All they did was slap on more cores for the 8th-10th gen chips. In fact, the latency on the 8 and 10 core chips are worse than the quad cores. Thanks for the bump (y)
 
Oct 11, 2001
Phazer Tech said:
Definitely true. Intel's 6th-10th gen chips are all the same architecture. All they did was slap on more cores for the 8th-10th gen chips. In fact, the latency on the 8 and 10 core chips are worse than the quad cores. Thanks for the bump (y)
heh. I have the mATX version of this board and that CPU. Wife still uses it today.
 
