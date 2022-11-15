FS: 6700K, Gigabyte Z170X-UD3, G.Skill Trident Z 16GB DDR4

Phazer Tech
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Jun 15, 2022
- Messages
- 150
Selling an older build I rarely use anymore. I accept PayPal F&F and non-F&F if you cover the fee. Shipping to US 48.
Make an offer, I'll give a discount if you purchase multiple items.
Intel 6700K - $85 shipped Sold
16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z DDR4-3200 - $50 shipped
CL16-16-16-36 1.35V F4-3200C16D-16GTZ
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/168/1536199714/F4-3200C16D-16GTZ
Excellent condition. Dual Rank. Also this RAM has tighter timings compared to the new CL16 kits G.Skill currently sells. Includes the box.
Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD3 - $70 shipped
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-Z170X-UD3-rev-10#ov
Very good condition. Pins are excellent.
One small issue, the USB type C port along with the red USB 3.1 port directly next to it don't work. Everything else works great. IO shield included. Does not come with original box.
My Heatware (Notice I have a new username, but I updated the "forum aliases" section of my heatware so you know it's me)
Make an offer, I'll give a discount if you purchase multiple items.
16GB (2x8GB) G.Skill Trident Z DDR4-3200 - $50 shipped
CL16-16-16-36 1.35V F4-3200C16D-16GTZ
https://www.gskill.com/product/165/168/1536199714/F4-3200C16D-16GTZ
Excellent condition. Dual Rank. Also this RAM has tighter timings compared to the new CL16 kits G.Skill currently sells. Includes the box.
Gigabyte GA-Z170X-UD3 - $70 shipped
https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/GA-Z170X-UD3-rev-10#ov
Very good condition. Pins are excellent.
One small issue, the USB type C port along with the red USB 3.1 port directly next to it don't work. Everything else works great. IO shield included. Does not come with original box.
My Heatware (Notice I have a new username, but I updated the "forum aliases" section of my heatware so you know it's me)
Attachments
Last edited: