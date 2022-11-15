FS: 6700K, Gigabyte Z170X-UD3, G.Skill Trident Z 16GB DDR4

xDiVolatilX said: This is still a decent setup for today's games. I have a very similar secondary rig setup and It holds up surprisingly strong for being a 6th gen. The 6th gen was/is such a solid generation. I'll hang onto mine for the foreseeable next 5 years even probably. Here's a bump for you. Click to expand...

Definitely true. Intel's 6th-10th gen chips are all the same architecture. All they did was slap on more cores for the 8th-10th gen chips. In fact, the latency on the 8 and 10 core chips are worse than the quad cores. Thanks for the bump