FS: 6700k + Asus Maximus VIII Formula + 2x 8gb DDR4 Corsair Vengeance

This was my system since I bought it years ago. Rock solid stable, never had a single hiccup, everything is in great condition. This motherboard was the 2nd most expensive one available at the time and has all the bells and whistles - RGB stuff, Hifi DAC on an isolated part of the board, LCD debugging screen, watercooling, good software, so many Sata ports, wifi/bluetooth, etc.
One mobo review (it has lots of RGB when powered on) - https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/asus-z170-rog-maximus-viii-formula-review,4.html
$200 for the cpu/motherboard/ram combo. Comes with everything shown in the pictures which is just about everything the board came with - I/O plate, wifi dongle, internal I/O extender, some stock cables, manual, stickers, cds, etc.
View: https://imgur.com/a/JEBfIEv
Shipping to lower 48, prefer feeless transactions. If you live in northeast NJ we can exchange for cash. Shipping is a little higher as the box with everything is 6.5 lbs due to all the heatsinks.
15+ years of transactions: https://www.heatware.com/u/59125/
One mobo review (it has lots of RGB when powered on) - https://www.guru3d.com/articles-pages/asus-z170-rog-maximus-viii-formula-review,4.html
$200 for the cpu/motherboard/ram combo. Comes with everything shown in the pictures which is just about everything the board came with - I/O plate, wifi dongle, internal I/O extender, some stock cables, manual, stickers, cds, etc.
View: https://imgur.com/a/JEBfIEv
Shipping to lower 48, prefer feeless transactions. If you live in northeast NJ we can exchange for cash. Shipping is a little higher as the box with everything is 6.5 lbs due to all the heatsinks.
15+ years of transactions: https://www.heatware.com/u/59125/