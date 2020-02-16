FS: 6600k Combo, EVGA 1300G2 PSU, H80iGT

All parts used but in very good condition
Mobo Combo - $225 shipped
EVGA Z170 Classified motherboard (retail box included)
Intel I5 6600k CPU
16GB Corsair DDR4 3200 RAM
EVGA 1300G2 psu - $125 shipped
Retail box with all cables
Corsair H80iGT - $50 shipped
Retail box with all accessories and unused factory corsair fans
Prices listed are shipped to the lower 48, other locations negotiable.
Prefer Paypal or Venmo. Heatware under azzkiker
