FS: 6600k Combo, EVGA 1300G2 PSU, H80iGT

Azzkiker

Apr 4, 2012
All parts used but in very good condition


Mobo Combo - $225 shipped
EVGA Z170 Classified motherboard (retail box included)
Intel I5 6600k CPU
16GB Corsair DDR4 3200 RAM

EVGA 1300G2 psu - $125 shipped
Retail box with all cables

Corsair H80iGT - $50 shipped
Retail box with all accessories and unused factory corsair fans

Prices listed are shipped to the lower 48, other locations negotiable.

Prefer Paypal or Venmo. Heatware under azzkiker
 

