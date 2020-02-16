FS: 6600k Combo, EVGA 1300G2 PSU, H80iGT

All parts used but in very good conditionEVGA Z170 Classified motherboard (retail box included)Intel I5 6600k CPU16GB Corsair DDR4 3200 RAMRetail box with all cablesRetail box with all accessories and unused factory corsair fansPrices listed are shipped to the lower 48, other locations negotiable.Prefer Paypal or Venmo. Heatware under azzkiker