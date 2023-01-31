FS: 650-750W PSUs ($50), RTX 3xxx Series

GPUs (all used for mining)

Prices for items under $100 will exclude shipping (approx $20). Prices above $100 I'll ship for free. Just bought a 4090 so I need to sell some old stuff off. Payment via Zelle/Crypto (I'll ship first unless your heat is nonexistent)Zotac RTX 3080 Amp Holo - $550(includes OEM box. Purchased Sept. 2021, repasted Feb 2022)PNY RTX A2000 12GB - $450Purchased April 2022 from grooves.land (german shop). Has copper shim mod & repaste applied so temps are great.OEM box is a plain brown box I believe.Corsair CX750M - $50Power meter - $10