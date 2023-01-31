FS: 650-750W PSUs ($50), RTX 3xxx Series

Andrew_Carr
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2005
- Messages
- 2,707
Prices for items under $100 will exclude shipping (approx $20). Prices above $100 I'll ship for free. Just bought a 4090 so I need to sell some old stuff off. Payment via Zelle/Crypto (I'll ship first unless your heat is nonexistent)
GPUs (all used for mining)
Zotac RTX 3080 Amp Holo - $550
(includes OEM box. Purchased Sept. 2021, repasted Feb 2022)
PNY RTX A2000 12GB - $450
Purchased April 2022 from grooves.land (german shop). Has copper shim mod & repaste applied so temps are great.
OEM box is a plain brown box I believe.
Power Supplies
These are mostly spares with very little use. Will ship in OEM boxes.
Seasonic Focus GX-650 - $60
Corsair CX750M - $50
Power meter - $10
