FS: 650-750W PSUs ($50), RTX 3xxx Series GPUs, 6700xt, DDR3 ECC

Prices for items under $100 will exclude shipping (approx $20). Prices above $100 I'll ship for free. Just bought a 4090 so I need to sell some old stuff off. Payment via Zelle/Crypto (I'll ship first unless your heat is nonexistent)

GPUs (all used for mining)
Zotac RTX 3080 Amp Holo - $500
(includes OEM box. Purchased Sept. 2021, repasted & re-padded Feb 2022)
DSC_0196.JPG


DSC_0205.JPG

PNY RTX A2000 12GB - $350
Purchased April 2022 from grooves.land (german shop). Has copper shim mod & repaste applied so temps are great.
OEM box is just a plain brown box.


Powercolor 6700xt (Fighter model) - $300
(no pics yet, sorry)
powercolor 6700xt.jpg


Power Supplies
These are mostly spares with very little use. Will ship in OEM boxes.

Corsair CX750M - $40
IMG_2151.jpg



Power meter - $10

IMG_2160.jpg

DDR3 ECC 4GB x 12 Sticks - $20
 
Bump, also have some DDR3 ECC memory I just found in an old server (12 x 4GB sticks, 48GB total). $20.
ddr3 1.pngddr3 2.pngddr3 3.png
 
