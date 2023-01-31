FS: 650-750W PSUs ($50), Old Intel stuff, Gateway RTX 2060 Laptop ($475),

A

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,699
Shipping is eating me alive lately so prices are + shipping/handling (about $20-30 typically via UPS ground). For the fans & supermicro motherboards I would prefer to ship in bulk.


Laptop: Gateway GWTN156-3BK - $475
Specs: 15.6" screen i5-10300H 2.5GHz NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB memory (upgraded with an extra 8GB OEM Stick)
Pros: lightweight, good budget gaming laptop
Cons: fan is noisy, gets really hot and throttles if you place it on something like a blanket, could probably use an SSD upgrade
Bought April 2021

IMG_2239.jpg


IMG_2240.jpg


IMG_2241.jpg



Power Supplies
These are mostly spares with very little use. Will ship in OEM boxes.


Seasonic Focus GX-650 - $60
IMG_2153.jpg



Evga 650 GS - $50

IMG_2152.jpg




Corsair CX750M - $50

IMG_2151.jpg



Supermicro X8DTE-F with 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2630L processors and 2 x passive heatsinks apiece (I have 4-5 of these sets, would prefer to sell as a batch). - $50 each set.
IMG_2155.jpg



Intel Prime B460-Plus + i3 something or other CPU - $75 SOLD




Power meter - $10

IMG_2160.jpg



Case fans: $2/each (120mm and 80mm)
These are mostly low RPM fans I pulled from cases and such. Most are new/unused.

IMG_2162.jpg
 

Attachments

  • IMG_2239.jpg
    IMG_2239.jpg
    630.4 KB · Views: 1
  • IMG_2241.jpg
    IMG_2241.jpg
    842.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top