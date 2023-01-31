FS: 650-750W PSUs ($50), Old Intel stuff, Gateway RTX 2060 Laptop ($475),

Andrew_Carr
Shipping is eating me alive lately so prices are + shipping/handling (about $20-30 typically via UPS ground). For the fans & supermicro motherboards I would prefer to ship in bulk.
Laptop: Gateway GWTN156-3BK - $475
Specs: 15.6" screen i5-10300H 2.5GHz NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB memory (upgraded with an extra 8GB OEM Stick)
Pros: lightweight, good budget gaming laptop
Cons: fan is noisy, gets really hot and throttles if you place it on something like a blanket, could probably use an SSD upgrade
Bought April 2021
Power Supplies
These are mostly spares with very little use. Will ship in OEM boxes.
Seasonic Focus GX-650 - $60
Evga 650 GS - $50
Corsair CX750M - $50
Supermicro X8DTE-F with 2 x Intel Xeon E5-2630L processors and 2 x passive heatsinks apiece (I have 4-5 of these sets, would prefer to sell as a batch). - $50 each set.
Intel Prime B460-Plus + i3 something or other CPU - $75 SOLD
Power meter - $10
Case fans: $2/each (120mm and 80mm)
These are mostly low RPM fans I pulled from cases and such. Most are new/unused.
