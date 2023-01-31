FS: 650-750W PSUs ($50), Cheap gaming laptop (1060M), 6700xt, DDR3 ECC

Andrew_Carr
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2005
- Messages
- 2,739
Prices for items under $100 will exclude shipping (approx $20). Prices above $100 I'll ship for free. Just bought a 4090 so I need to sell some old stuff off. Payment via Zelle/Crypto (I'll ship first unless your heat is nonexistent)
GPUs (all used for mining)
Zotac RTX 3080 Amp Holo - $500 - SOLD locally
(includes OEM box. Purchased Sept. 2021, repasted & re-padded Feb 2022)
PNY RTX A2000 12GB - $350 - SOLD
Purchased April 2022 from grooves.land (german shop). Has copper shim mod & repaste applied so temps are great.
OEM box is just a plain brown box.
Powercolor 6700xt (Fighter model) - $300
PENDING SALE
Power Supplies
These are mostly spares with very little use. Will ship in OEM boxes.
Corsair CX750M - $40 - (seller on another site backed out, still for sale)
Power meter - $10
DDR3 ECC 4GB x 12 Sticks - $20
Alienware 15 R3 Laptop ($300)
issues:
-speakers aren't working because I disconnected a cable or something when taking it apart
-plastic lip below the trackpad is popping up from the base. Might be able to fix with some superglue
Specs:
cpu: i5-7300HQ
gpu: gtx 1060 mobile
hybrid hard drive: 1TB (hgst hts721010)
Memory: 16GB
(liquid metal applied)
GPUs (all used for mining)
(includes OEM box. Purchased Sept. 2021, repasted & re-padded Feb 2022)
Purchased April 2022 from grooves.land (german shop). Has copper shim mod & repaste applied so temps are great.
OEM box is just a plain brown box.
Powercolor 6700xt (Fighter model) - $300
PENDING SALE
Power Supplies
These are mostly spares with very little use. Will ship in OEM boxes.
Corsair CX750M - $40 - (seller on another site backed out, still for sale)
Power meter - $10
DDR3 ECC 4GB x 12 Sticks - $20
Alienware 15 R3 Laptop ($300)
issues:
-speakers aren't working because I disconnected a cable or something when taking it apart
-plastic lip below the trackpad is popping up from the base. Might be able to fix with some superglue
Specs:
cpu: i5-7300HQ
gpu: gtx 1060 mobile
hybrid hard drive: 1TB (hgst hts721010)
Memory: 16GB
(liquid metal applied)
Last edited: