FS: 650-750W PSUs ($50), Cheap gaming laptop (1060M), 6700xt, DDR3 ECC

Andrew_Carr

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
2,739
Prices for items under $100 will exclude shipping (approx $20). Prices above $100 I'll ship for free. Just bought a 4090 so I need to sell some old stuff off. Payment via Zelle/Crypto (I'll ship first unless your heat is nonexistent)

GPUs (all used for mining)
Zotac RTX 3080 Amp Holo - $500 - SOLD locally
(includes OEM box. Purchased Sept. 2021, repasted & re-padded Feb 2022)

PNY RTX A2000 12GB - $350 - SOLD
Purchased April 2022 from grooves.land (german shop). Has copper shim mod & repaste applied so temps are great.
OEM box is just a plain brown box.


Powercolor 6700xt (Fighter model) - $300
PENDING SALE
powercolor 6700xt.jpg


Power Supplies
These are mostly spares with very little use. Will ship in OEM boxes.

Corsair CX750M - $40 - (seller on another site backed out, still for sale)
IMG_2151.jpg



Power meter - $10

IMG_2160.jpg

DDR3 ECC 4GB x 12 Sticks - $20



Alienware 15 R3 Laptop ($300)
issues:
-speakers aren't working because I disconnected a cable or something when taking it apart
-plastic lip below the trackpad is popping up from the base. Might be able to fix with some superglue

Specs:
cpu: i5-7300HQ
gpu: gtx 1060 mobile
hybrid hard drive: 1TB (hgst hts721010)
Memory: 16GB
(liquid metal applied)

laptop 2.jpg


laptop 1.jpg



laptop 3.jpg



laptop 4.jpg
 
Last edited:
Bump, also have some DDR3 ECC memory I just found in an old server (12 x 4GB sticks, 48GB total). $20.
ddr3 1.pngddr3 2.pngddr3 3.png
 
atp1916

atp1916

[H]ard|DCoTM x1
Joined
Jun 18, 2004
Messages
4,892
Nice deals on that 3080 and A2000, especially that A2000. Cheapest Fleabay 12gb model i see is ~525+ w/ shipping so... nice. The A2000s stock have serious memory cooling issues so coming in with a copper shim mod included in the price is a serious win, I'd just point out.

The copper mem mod - is that the CoolMyGPU product? If so, i've got all their copper shims on my 3070Ti / 3080 fleet and will vouch up and down for the quality. Expensive and worth the price.

GLWS!


Edit. Didn't know they did 12gb versions of the A2000 either. The more you know eh? :p
 
Yes, it's the coolmygpu model copper shim mod. Fits perfectly, huge improvement in temps.
 
Bump, 3080 and corsair PSU are sold. I do have a few Seasonic X-850(SS-850KM3) 850W PSUs available as well if anyone is interested for ~$55/ea shipped. Includes all cables, but no OEM boxes. These were used for approximately 2 years in mining. I'm gradually replacing them with 1600W titanium PSUs.
 
