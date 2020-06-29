FS: 64GB DDR4, 512GB NvME SSDs, M.2 Expansion Card

T

Tracer21

Gawd
Joined
Dec 20, 2006
Messages
649
Having the following items for sale (downsizing the workstation):
  1. 64GB DDR4 3000MHz (4 x 16GB DIMMS): https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232660?Item=N82E16820232660
    1. Asking $55 for 1 Stick, $100 for 2 Sticks, $180 for 4 Sticks
  2. HP EX920 512GB SSDs, have 4: https://www.newegg.com/hp-ex920-512gb/p/N82E16820326779?Item=N82E16820326779
    1. Asking $60 for 1, $110 for 2, $220 for 4
  3. Asus Hyper M2 V2: https://www.newegg.com/asus-model-hyper-m-2-x16-card-v2-pci-express-to-4-x-m-2/p/N82E16815293043
    1. Asking $50
All prices are shipped OBO. Negotiable if multiple items are purchased.

Pics: https://goo.gl/photos/BGmgfWCG8Ynn1L3x5
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/61974/to
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top