FS: 64GB Apple iPad 10.2" (9th Gen), XBOX Series S 512GB

I have the following items for sale. Everything comes from a clean, smoke-free home and works perfectly. I accept PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App. Shipping via USPS. Heatware
- Apple - 10.2-Inch iPad (9th Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Space Gray
- This was my personal iPad purchased brand new from Best Buy in June 2022. This unit has seen very little use and is in excellent condition. This was always used in a case with a tempered glass screen protector, which is still installed.
- Included with purchase is the iPad itself, original box, charger, lightning cable, and an OtterBox Defender case.
- Asking $200 shipped within the USA
- Microsoft XBOX Series S 512GB
- Purchased brand new back in March. This was my secondary console and I barely used it. I maybe have 20 hours of use on this console or less.
- System is in mint condition and comes with the console itself, original box, controller, power cable, and HDMI cable.
- Asking $180 shipped within the USA