FS - 64 GB Oculus Quest BNIB - $350 Shipped or Best Offer

Ensign.Fodder
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Sep 1, 2005
- Messages
- 1,086
Price:
$375 7/18/20 $350 7/25/20
I received this as a reward for participation in a Spiceworks community and while it is everything I thought it would be, I just don't have the time to add another game platform to my life.
I have unboxed it, set it up (Oculus app), put the batteries in the controller, charged the device, and played quickstart game and beatsaber demo.
I will put all the original covers (lens) back, put wrappers (cords) back with tape over original, and remove the batteries from controllers for shipment.
I could have passed it off as NIB but did not want to deceive anyone about the registration. I have submitted a case to Oculus about the ability to move that to new owner since I cannot return it to them, but would be entitled to as less than 30 days.
Pictures up:
Oculus support responded:
Payment is PayPal F&F
Sig should have Heat and other reputation details, but here they are anyway:
Paypal verified : https://www.paypal.com/us/verified/pal=tombquick@gmail.com
tombquick on eBay 300+ @ 100% : http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISA...quick&ftab=AllFeedback&sspagename=STRK:ME:UFS
ensign.fodder on Heatware 92-0-0 : http://www.heatware.com/u/61109/to
I received this as a reward for participation in a Spiceworks community and while it is everything I thought it would be, I just don't have the time to add another game platform to my life.
I have unboxed it, set it up (Oculus app), put the batteries in the controller, charged the device, and played quickstart game and beatsaber demo.
I will put all the original covers (lens) back, put wrappers (cords) back with tape over original, and remove the batteries from controllers for shipment.
I could have passed it off as NIB but did not want to deceive anyone about the registration. I have submitted a case to Oculus about the ability to move that to new owner since I cannot return it to them, but would be entitled to as less than 30 days.
Pictures up:
Oculus support responded:
|Oculus Response
|Heather Today at 08:58
Hello Brent,
Thank you for reaching out to Oculus support.
Officially they are non-transferable.
In this case the new user would need the information from the original order in order to submit any warranty claims.
We cannot change the name or any other information on the original order.
When you sell the device you will want to be sure to factory reset it.
The new user will then activate the Quest on their account.
Please let me know if you have any other questions or concerns.
Sincerely,
Heather
Oculus Support
|My response to be certain.
Brent Quick Today at 13:10
To make sure I understand as long as I provide all the original order information to the buyer they will be able to make any applicable warranty claims after registering the device to their Oculus account - which requires a reset of the headset first?
Just want to be clear so that I can offer in good faith that the warranty will be honored.
Thanks.
Payment is PayPal F&F
Sig should have Heat and other reputation details, but here they are anyway:
Paypal verified : https://www.paypal.com/us/verified/pal=tombquick@gmail.com
tombquick on eBay 300+ @ 100% : http://feedback.ebay.com/ws/eBayISA...quick&ftab=AllFeedback&sspagename=STRK:ME:UFS
ensign.fodder on Heatware 92-0-0 : http://www.heatware.com/u/61109/to
Last edited: