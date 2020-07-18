FS - 64 GB Oculus Quest BNIB - $350 Shipped or Best Offer

Oculus Response

Heather Today at 08:58

Hello Brent,



Thank you for reaching out to Oculus support.



Officially they are non-transferable.



In this case the new user would need the information from the original order in order to submit any warranty claims.



We cannot change the name or any other information on the original order.



When you sell the device you will want to be sure to factory reset it.



The new user will then activate the Quest on their account.



Please let me know if you have any other questions or concerns.



Sincerely,

Heather

Oculus Support