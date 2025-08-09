  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: 5X WD 120 12TB hard drives + 1 Seagate Exos X10 + WD Mybook 12TB + Seagate Ironwolf 10TB

Frank_Fuster

Jan 7, 2004
268
Selling 6 hard drives in total as follows:

3X 1X WD 120EDAZ 5400RPM 12TB drives $100 each shipped. ONE LEFT

2X WD 120EDBZ 7200RPM 12TB drives $110 each shipped.

1X Seagate EXOS X10 7200RPM datacenter drive $100 shipped

NEW ADDED

1X Seagate Expansion Drive USB 3.0 with power brick and data cable (IronWolf Pro 10TB 7200RPM SATA internally; I can shuck this if buyer requests) $110 shipped

1X WD MY BOOK USB 3.0 External Drive with power brick and data cable (WD120EDAZ 5400 RPM SATA internally; I can shuck this drive if buyer requests) $110 shipped

Details included in attached screenshots.

EDIT
I read the incorrect field for the power-on hours. All drives have about 2.5 years-ish of use in power-on hours sense.
 

Attachments

  • hard drives.jpg
    hard drives.jpg
    749 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 st10000nm0086-ZA2E1ZBS.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 st10000nm0086-ZA2E1ZBS.png
    636.8 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edaz 5PJN30TF.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edaz 5PJN30TF.png
    504.3 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edaz 5PJV9B9F.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edaz 5PJV9B9F.png
    503.6 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edaz 5PK6S1HB.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edaz 5PK6S1HB.png
    501.2 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edbz 5PKZG6RE.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edbz 5PKZG6RE.png
    496.5 KB · Views: 0
  • CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edbz 5QG15J2E.png
    CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edbz 5QG15J2E.png
    486.6 KB · Views: 0
  • Seagate Ironwolf Pro 10TB Information Crystaldisk.png
    Seagate Ironwolf Pro 10TB Information Crystaldisk.png
    79.4 KB · Views: 0
  • Seagate Ironwolf Pro 10TB Information.png
    Seagate Ironwolf Pro 10TB Information.png
    206.8 KB · Views: 0
  • WD My Book WD120EDAZ-5PJRYLWE Information.png
    WD My Book WD120EDAZ-5PJRYLWE Information.png
    450.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1363.jpeg
    IMG_1363.jpeg
    467.6 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1365.jpeg
    IMG_1365.jpeg
    342.9 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1364.jpeg
    IMG_1364.jpeg
    256.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_1362.jpeg
    IMG_1362.jpeg
    283.1 KB · Views: 0
