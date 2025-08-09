FS: 5X WD 120 12TB hard drives + 1 Seagate Exos X10 + WD Mybook 12TB + Seagate Ironwolf 10TB

Frank_Fuster
Limp Gawd
2FA
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2004
- Messages
- 268
Selling 6 hard drives in total as follows:
3X 1X WD 120EDAZ 5400RPM 12TB drives $100 each shipped. ONE LEFT
2X WD 120EDBZ 7200RPM 12TB drives $110 each shipped.
1X Seagate EXOS X10 7200RPM datacenter drive $100 shipped
NEW ADDED
1X Seagate Expansion Drive USB 3.0 with power brick and data cable (IronWolf Pro 10TB 7200RPM SATA internally; I can shuck this if buyer requests) $110 shipped
1X WD MY BOOK USB 3.0 External Drive with power brick and data cable (WD120EDAZ 5400 RPM SATA internally; I can shuck this drive if buyer requests) $110 shipped
Details included in attached screenshots.
EDIT
I read the incorrect field for the power-on hours. All drives have about 2.5 years-ish of use in power-on hours sense.
1X Seagate EXOS X10 7200RPM datacenter drive $100 shipped
NEW ADDED
1X Seagate Expansion Drive USB 3.0 with power brick and data cable (IronWolf Pro 10TB 7200RPM SATA internally; I can shuck this if buyer requests) $110 shipped
1X WD MY BOOK USB 3.0 External Drive with power brick and data cable (WD120EDAZ 5400 RPM SATA internally; I can shuck this drive if buyer requests) $110 shipped
Details included in attached screenshots.
EDIT
I read the incorrect field for the power-on hours. All drives have about 2.5 years-ish of use in power-on hours sense.
Attachments
-
hard drives.jpg749 KB · Views: 0
-
CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 st10000nm0086-ZA2E1ZBS.png636.8 KB · Views: 0
-
CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edaz 5PJN30TF.png504.3 KB · Views: 0
-
CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edaz 5PJV9B9F.png503.6 KB · Views: 0
-
CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edaz 5PK6S1HB.png501.2 KB · Views: 0
-
CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edbz 5PKZG6RE.png496.5 KB · Views: 0
-
CrystalDiskInfo_20250809161135 wd120edbz 5QG15J2E.png486.6 KB · Views: 0
-
Seagate Ironwolf Pro 10TB Information Crystaldisk.png79.4 KB · Views: 0
-
Seagate Ironwolf Pro 10TB Information.png206.8 KB · Views: 0
-
WD My Book WD120EDAZ-5PJRYLWE Information.png450.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1363.jpeg467.6 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1365.jpeg342.9 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1364.jpeg256.4 KB · Views: 0
-
IMG_1362.jpeg283.1 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: