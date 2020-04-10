FS: 5x Gigabyte AMD RX570 8GB GPU

Howdy All-These cards are in mint condition. I bought them about 1.5 months ago as new old stock from a large miner who was closing down his operation. They were never used by him. I decided to have some fun since my old rig (minus GPUs) was still sitting in my basement from years past - and I was bored. It was fun experimenting with Minerstat, HIVE, and HashR8 and learning how to tweak AMD cards (I was an nVidia guy a couple years ago). . I also tried to do some F@H for Covid-19 but it seems the rig sat idle waiting for work units more often than it did anything. I currently have the BIOSs modded but have the original to put back on for you if you want.They were never abused, always under-volted to 850mV and ran at 50% fan and stayed around 45C in my dust free basement (no vents down there so everything stays nice and clean). And, they were great performers as you can see from the attached pics.I'm looking to get $95 obo shipped for each card or $450 obo for the whole lot shipped in USA 48 via UPS. PayPal.Thanks for looking!