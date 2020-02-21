FS: 5k LG Monitor

computergeek485
Looking to sell a monitor.
LG 5k 27" monitor. Model number 27MD5KA-B
$700 shipped.
Picture of it working.
Note this monitor does not work with usbc only devices, it needs to have thunderbolt 3 listed as the port.
It will be packaged and shipped insured by UPS.
It does not come with its original box. It comes with the power cable and a tested thunderbolt 3 cable.
There is a small scuff mark on the left hand side of the base, otherwise it looks like new. No dead or stuck pixels.
Heatware link Computergeek485 66-0-0
Ask questions and toss out offers!
SOLD ITEMS
First up is the Alienware 13 R3 laptop.
Like new condition, no scratches or real signs of wear.
$725 OBO
Specs:
Intel i7-6700HQ
GTX 1060 OC with 6gb GDDR5
512GB SSD
1TB SSD
32GB of Ram DDR4 2400
13.3 2560x1440 OLED Touchscreen Display
RGB Backlit Keyboard and touchpad
Killer 1535 Wifi
Out of box experience Windows 10 Home
Battery is about 85% of new capacity, excellent health in terms of report.
Comes with 2 power bricks.
Warranty ran out December 31st 2019. You're still able to purchase another year via dell support.
Picture Link
Logitech Pro x headphones
Like new, used for less than a day before opting for wireless.
$75 OBO
Picture Link
SOLD ITEMS
