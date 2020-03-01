FS: 5930k, ram, mobo, case, psu, aio

G

Greeley

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 1, 2014
Messages
390
Inwin 305 case ($140)
5930k ($120)
ASUS ROG Ryujin 360 RGB AIO ($200)
16gb hyper x predator rgb 2x8 2933 ram ($90)
asus x99-pro/usb 3.1 mobo ($200)
EVGA SuperNOVA P2 850 W 80+ Platinum ($120)

bundle for $850

aio and case are pickup only, 91710. prices do not include shipping
 

Attachments

You must log in or register to reply here.
Top