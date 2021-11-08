FS: 5900X

FOR SALE:

Ryzen 5900X
$290 shipped CONUS

ASUS TUF GAMING B560M-Plus WiFi mATX
My previous server board. Great shape, but please look at the pictures and notice that a little bit of plastic was removed from the bottom of the IO cover. It was interfering with a GPU in that slot. Still have original box and accessories.
$80 shipped CONUS

PayPal F+F preferred, offers are welcome!
 

I'd love to, but yeah it's a bit much for me. Right now I have a 1050ti in my server for Plex and Tdarr. I'm mostly looking to just get down to a single slot card, preferably without a power connector (not a deal-breaker). Yours would be great but I don't really want to spend what your card is worth. Thank you for the offer db
 
