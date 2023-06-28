FS:5900x, 5800x3d, Sapphire Pulse 6700xt, Sapphire Pulse 6800xt, ASROCK x570 TAICHI

D

Dave65

Gawd
Joined
Nov 30, 2006
Messages
715
Parting out my PC that I had in den since it wasn't used to often. And some other parts.

AMD 5900x $260 SHIPPED
AMD 5800x3d $290 SHIPPED
Sapphire Pulse 6700 XT $300 SHIPPED
Sapphire Pulse 6800 XT $480 SHIPPED
ASROCK x570 Taichi $175 SHIPPED Not all accessories available I do have 2 SATA cables unused, the WIFI antenna that never held together right so I hot glued it together. nvme stand and screw and manual. It's been rock solid.

Everything works great, small scratches on the backplate of 6800xt that I touched up with some nail polish.
Sales only CONUSA and PAYPAL since that is all ive ever used.
I have pics just need to figure out how to post them

Here is my HEAT

https://www.heatware.com/u/23950/to


