FS: 5820k Combo and other stuff

Asus X-99-A/USB 3.1 motherboard - $165 shipped

Kingston HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 CL15 4x4GB RAM - $85 shipped

Intel Core i7-5820K 3.3 GHz 6-Core Processor - LGA2011-v3 Socket - $145 shipped

Combo price - $340 shipped



EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3, 80 Plus Gold 1000W modular power supply - $140 shipped

NZXT S340 Elite ATX Mid Tower Computer Case, Matte Black/Red - $60 + 1/2 shipping

Corsair Hydro Series H100i GTX all in one CPU cooler (includes all brackets except AM4, which didn't come with it originally but can be purchased seperately) - $65 shipped

Unopened Valve Steam Link - $40 shipped or trade for Steam Controller