FS: 5820k Combo - 16GB DDR4, Asus X-99A/USB 3.1

Asus X-99-A/USB 3.1 motherboard - $165 shipped
Kingston HyperX 16GB DDR4-2666 CL15 4x4GB RAM - $85 shipped
Intel Core i7-5820K 3.3 GHz 6-Core Processor - LGA2011-v3 Socket - $145 shipped
Combo price - $340 shipped
EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G3, 80 Plus Gold 1000W modular power supply - $old locally
NZXT S340 Elite ATX Mid Tower Computer Case, Matte Black/Red - $old locally
Corsair Hydro Series H100i GTX all in one CPU cooler - $old locally
Unopened Valve Steam Link - $old locally
