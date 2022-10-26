FS 5800x3d itx system

Sold

5800x3d itx system partoutI will sell the whole system for 1200+ shipping.Built this last month, but got a 4090 wouldn't fit so I just built a new rig.SpecsNr200p caseAsus Strix x570iRyzen 5800x3d32gb ddr4 3200 G.Skill Tridents Z Royal CL14PowerColor 6900xt reference model.Lian Li sp750 white power supply1tb wd blue sn570 nvmeScythe Fuma Cpu cooler2 slim Thermaltake white intake fans at the bottom.System works great.I can get this shipped out next day.PayPal friends and family accepted.I ship only to the lower 48.Wd d30 external ssd storage drive. Used this with my series x but can also be used on pc about 5 months old. $55 shipped lower 48.AMD uncharted legacy if thieves game code. Came with my 5800x3d. Must have an AMD 5xxx series cpu to activate. $25MSI Gaming X Trio. Purchased the From Newegg in the Newegg shuffle on 1/27/21. Been in my sons gaming pc since. NOT mined. Great card. Very clean. I can provide the invoice if anyone needs it.Itx combo. Includes Gigabyte z690i ddr4 ultra lite motherboard, intel 12700kf, 1tb Samsung 980 nvme. No os. Pulled from my working system. $old shipped lower 48 for all 3. Comes with the gigabyte antenna as well. Missing one screw from the NVMe cover as seen in the pic. Works perfect. System was extremely solid for me.Gigabyte gen 4 1tb nvme. Fast drive. Used as a game drive and works great. Sold1tb Samsung 860 Evo ssd. Used as a game drive. Excellent condition. $old shipped lower 48Cooler Master Illusion white 240mm aio. Rad, fans, and intel 1700/am4 mounting brackets included. Ships in the original box. Did a great job with the 12700kf. $40 plus shipping.PayPal friends and family accepted.I ship only to the lower 48.