Fs: 5800x3d, 32gb ddr4 3200, msi 470x gaming combo

Msi 470x gaming plus motherboard, 32gb 3200mhz ddr 4, amd 5800x3d.
I do not have a non Watercooled heatsink for cpu so you will need one or you WC it. The waterblock is included. I thinks its a xspc rsystorm.
ram is crusial ballistix.
Only owner, 5800x3d is not that old.
$325 shipped, paypal F&F only.
