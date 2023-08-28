Fs: 5800x3d, 32gb ddr4 3200, msi 470x gaming combo

B

Bigbacon

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 12, 2007
Messages
20,824
Msi 470x gaming plus motherboard, 32gb 3200mhz ddr 4, amd 5800x3d.

I do not have a non Watercooled heatsink for cpu so you will need one or you WC it. The waterblock is included. I thinks its a xspc rsystorm.

ram is crusial ballistix.

Only owner, 5800x3d is not that old.

$325 shipped, paypal F&F only.

20230828_171355.jpg
 
