FS: 5800X and ASUS B550-F Gaming Combo

DeaconFrost
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
Sep 6, 2007
- Messages
- 11,579
I have a combo of a Ryzen 7 5800X and the ASUS B550-F Gaming board that I'm asking $250 shipped for. It's the CPU only and the board can come with whatever accessories you may need. The heatsinks and m.2 screws are already on the board, I/O shield is built in. The stock mounting bracket is included for an HSF.
I have Heatware under DeaconFrost, and there isn't much I'm looking for in trade, other than a 5600G.
https://www.amd.com/en/products/cpu/amd-ryzen-7-5800x
https://rog.asus.com/us/motherboards/rog-strix/rog-strix-b550-f-gaming-model
