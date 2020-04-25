FS: 5700 XT w/ Morpheus II | WC Fittings | Air Coolers | Lamptron Controllers | Audio Tubes

viivo
Prices include shipping to the US.
Google Pay preferred. Paypal accepted.
Open to offers.
Heatware
Free Corsair 120MM AIO with purchase of $25 or more.
RADEON 5700 XT with aftermarket Morpheus II cooler $425 or trade + cash for 2080 Super
Two 120mm Swiftech Helix fans on the cooler. Cool and silent. Good overclocker (Samsung memory) though I've always run it undervolted and underclocked with no impact on performance. Includes two custom backplates I made from solid aluminum since the stock one doesn't like the Morpheus mounting hardware.
6x Thermaltake 1/2" ID 3/4" OD Compression Fittings for soft tubing, chrome $35
Unused.
2x Phobya G1/4 Copper inline temperature sensors $18 | Sensors and TT fittings $45
These work perfectly with the Lamptron sensor inputs to display coolant temps on the LCD.
Thermalright True Direct 140 $30
Excellent condition. Includes everything in retail box.
Coolermaster Hyper 212 Plus $34
Basically new.
Lamptron FC6 and FC5v3 Fan Controllers. FC5v3 $35 | FC6(silver) $25 | Both $49
Both in excellent condition and include all accessories.
GE JAN 5654W Audio Tubes $20
New, never used "platinum matched" pair of GE JAN 5654W from Riverstone Audio. Also includes 3 US-made RCA tubes and one which I think is Russian.
Some more WC stuff, LG Ultrawide, few other things coming shortly.
