FS: 5700, Vega 56, 1080ti, x299 tachi, 8600k

I live in Nashville, TN all items listed exclude shipping & fees. I can meet with someone locally as well if you are somewhat nearby. (i'll be listing more soon) Selling the following (heat under ssnyder28): Asrock Radeon 5700 reference card - comes with box. I bought this a few months ago to give to my brother but his neighbor ended up giving him his 1080 gtx so this has sat in the box. $270 XFX Vega 56 dual (was flashed to unlock vega 64 shaders) - I don't think I have the box for this anymore. I used this as my GPU for a while but sometimes I'd have issues with the fan not spinning up faster than like 25%. It was some kind of driver issue that was common with vega cards which I assume is fixed by now? I haven't used this card for 10-12 months or so. $185 Zotac 1080ti AMP! Extreme - This is the card I ended up using in place of the vega 56 above for the last 10 months or so. It has been great for me but this card does have a couple of issues though. One of the fans no longer spins up but this card has one of the beefiest coolers on it and that hasn't been an issue for me. Have used this for gaming on multiple monitors and my Rift S in VR. $375 x299 Taichi motherboard - (has warranty through DEC 2020 from micro center was sold as a refurb and additional warranty was purchased, may have all accessories but will at least have the I/O shield.) $120 Delidded intel 8600k - daily cpu for a while, upgraded to a 9700k $155