FS: 5600x, mb, ram bundle 3090 TI Asus Tuf OC, 870 QVO 2tb, 860 Qvo 2tb, 32GB DDR4 Trident Z 3600Mhz CL16

I am selling a few parts that have been sitting in my closet. Maybe someone will find some use for them.

Selling 3090 ti asus Tuf oc. 800.00 Shipped
20230403_171907.jpg

20230403_171934.jpg

20230403_171953.jpg

20230403_172002.jpg



This still should have 1 year warranty on it through the serial number. Upgraded to a 4090 about 3 months ago. I kind of regret it, should of just kept my 3090ti. I play games on my steam deck way more now, then i do on my gaming pcs. 3090ti is plenty of power for 4k gaming. Never oc or mined. 850.00 Shipped

870 Qvo 2tb 70.00 Shipped
SAMSUNG 870 2TB TEST.jpg

860 qvo 2tb 65.00 Shipped
SAMSUNG 860 2TB TEST.jpg

SOLD 970 evo plus 2tb 85.00 SOLD

Selling these becasue I upgraded all my drives to 4tb 870 evos, and the nvme i purchased the 990 pro. Will come with ssd only.

32gb ddr4 Trident Royal Gold 3600Mhz, dual kit cl16 100.00 Shipped
s-l1600.jpg


Selling because I upgraded to 64gb of ram.

Bundle 5600x Ryzen cpu, gigabyte B450M DS3H motherboard, 16gb ddr4 3200 ripjaw ram. 200 Shipped


Just taken out one of my office computers. This computer never gets used. Built it, because over the years, I have a collection of computer parts. Got the itch to build powerful, but cost friendly builds.
20230408_061016.jpg


All prices are paypal F&F.


Heres my heat
https://www.heatware.com/u/87377/to
 

