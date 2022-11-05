FS: 5600x CPU, Zotac 1070 (OC model)

M

MechWarrior

Slob Ur Knob - $5
Joined
Jun 22, 2003
Messages
1,207
Original owner of both items.

Zotac 1070 OC model. Never mined with, has ran flawlessly for several years for me. This is a lifetime warranty unit, and was registered. No idea if the warranty transfers, I doubt it though.
$120 shipped.

AMD 5600x, never overclocked with, just the standard precision boost enabled in bios.
$120 shipped. PENDING

Want both? I'll give a $20 discount for saving me some effort.

No warranty offered, just guaranteed to arrive in good working order. PayPal only, you pay fees (I don't recommend F&F in general). Ships from Florida.
 

Attachments

  • PXL_20221105_011032436.MP.jpg
    PXL_20221105_011032436.MP.jpg
    1.2 MB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_011037568.MP.jpg
    PXL_20221105_011037568.MP.jpg
    610.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_011058321.jpg
    PXL_20221105_011058321.jpg
    377.2 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_011125129.jpg
    PXL_20221105_011125129.jpg
    218.9 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_011148431.MP.jpg
    PXL_20221105_011148431.MP.jpg
    361 KB · Views: 0
  • PXL_20221105_011143505.jpg
    PXL_20221105_011143505.jpg
    127 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top