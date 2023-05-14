FS: 5600X/ B550/ 32gb DDR4 Combo

Hey there, just attempting to sell off an unused AM4 combo since upgrading my wife's PC. Combo has the following:

Ryzen 5600X cpu. Y'all know this one.

Gigabyte Aorus B550 Pro AC Motherboard.

4x8gb Crucial DDR4. Not sure what the specific kit is and it doesn't show up in order history. Can see the label specs in the pic and maybe find more info from there if you're looking for something specifically.

CPU has been ran for the past year under a waterblock. No overclocking on either it or the ram. Saw plenty of high intensity amazon shopping and manga reading.


Asking for $320 shipped Paypal F&F. Let me know if you have any questions and thanks for taking a look!

*Edit* Just noticed I left the nvme heatsinks out of the picuture. Those are included. They were just off to the side.

IMG_20230514_163619.jpg

IMG_20230514_163730.jpgIMG_20230514_163746.jpg

IMG_20230514_163812.jpg
 
