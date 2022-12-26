FS: 5600X Aorus Pro AX B550-itx AK120 SE White ARGB HSF (Win11 PRO license on MB) - $260 / MSI AMD RX 6700XT MECH OC 12GB $350

For Sale :
All items NEVER overclocked and always run at stock settings.
Smoke Free / Cat Free home (have poodle who is hypoallergenic and does NOT shed)
Adult owned and operated
Windows 11 PRO license tied to Motherboard
AMD Ryzen 5600X
# of CPU Cores 6
# of Threads 12
Max. Boost Clock Up to 4.6GHz
Base Clock 3.7GHz
L2 Cache 3MB
L3 Cache 32MB
Default TDP 65W
Unlocked for Overclocking Yes
CPU Socket AM4
B550I AORUS PRO AX (rev. 1.0) https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B550I-AORUS-PRO-AX-rev-10#kf
Direct 8 Phases Digital VRM, Advanced Thermal Design with Extended VRM Heatsink, Thermal Baseplate, Dual PCIe 4.0/3.0 M.2 with Thermal Guard, Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax, 2.5GbE LAN, RGB FUSION 2.0, Q-Flash Plus
Thermalright Assassin King 120 SE White ARGB CPU Air Cooler
shorturl.at/gksxy
$260 Shipped
JUST ADDED:
MSI AMD Radeon RX 6700XT MECH OC 12GB $350
https://www.msi.com/Graphics-Card/Radeon-RX-6700-XT-MECH-2X-12G-OC
Never Mined with, Never OC'd, run at stock
Heatware listed under 'terpsy'
Bumps Appreciated
-Danke
All items NEVER overclocked and always run at stock settings.
Smoke Free / Cat Free home (have poodle who is hypoallergenic and does NOT shed)
Adult owned and operated
Windows 11 PRO license tied to Motherboard
AMD Ryzen 5600X
# of CPU Cores 6
# of Threads 12
Max. Boost Clock Up to 4.6GHz
Base Clock 3.7GHz
L2 Cache 3MB
L3 Cache 32MB
Default TDP 65W
Unlocked for Overclocking Yes
CPU Socket AM4
B550I AORUS PRO AX (rev. 1.0) https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B550I-AORUS-PRO-AX-rev-10#kf
Direct 8 Phases Digital VRM, Advanced Thermal Design with Extended VRM Heatsink, Thermal Baseplate, Dual PCIe 4.0/3.0 M.2 with Thermal Guard, Intel® WiFi 6 802.11ax, 2.5GbE LAN, RGB FUSION 2.0, Q-Flash Plus
Thermalright Assassin King 120 SE White ARGB CPU Air Cooler
shorturl.at/gksxy
$260 Shipped
JUST ADDED:
MSI AMD Radeon RX 6700XT MECH OC 12GB $350
https://www.msi.com/Graphics-Card/Radeon-RX-6700-XT-MECH-2X-12G-OC
Never Mined with, Never OC'd, run at stock
Heatware listed under 'terpsy'
Bumps Appreciated
-Danke
Attachments
-
PXL_20221227_174457170.jpg976.4 KB · Views: 1
-
PXL_20221227_202957962.jpg414.5 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221227_203010716.MP.jpg374.1 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221227_203405857.MP.jpg576.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221227_203430181.jpg400.8 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20221227_204014516.jpg400.9 KB · Views: 1
-
PXL_20221227_204022412.jpg360.5 KB · Views: 2
Last edited: