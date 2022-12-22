FS: 512GB Steam Deck, Silicon Lottery i7 8700k with motherboard, i5 8400 prices lowered regularly until sold

L

Logan M

Nov 25, 2016
161
i5 8400 comes with stock cooler if you want it. I've owned it since new and just used it for playing games before upgrading to 8700k.
$69 shipped

i7 8700k and Gigabyte Z370p D3 motherboard combo. I bought the i7 8700k from a member here. It is a Silicon Lottery picked processor that came with the little authentication sheet. I didn't really push it and YMMV but in the included motherboard I was able to run 4.9 ghz all core with a slight undervolt and 5.1 ghz all core at stock voltage. Its a monster overclocker if you're looking for something to tweak.
$181 shipped

512 GB Steam Deck. I preordered when they first came out. My job has changed significantly since then so I don't spend nights on the road anymore. Its such a neat little device but I just never use it. Since new its probably got sub 20 hours of play time on it. Comes with case and original charger.
$581 shipped

Payment is accepted through Paypal. F&F or G&S but if you want G&S you pay the difference. I have heatware under Malaziel as well as trader reputation on Overclock.net. Thanks for looking.
 
