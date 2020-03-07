FS: 512GB SSD NVMe PCIe M.2 2280

DaedalusHelios
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 19, 2008
- Messages
- 2,250
I am selling a new laptop pull 512GB PC SN730 NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe SSD 3400MB/s
$60 shipped paypal preferred, ships USPS Priority soon after payment (within 12 hours). First with money in hand gets it. Thank you for your interest.
Heatware is Echelon V 269-0-0
$60 shipped paypal preferred, ships USPS Priority soon after payment (within 12 hours). First with money in hand gets it. Thank you for your interest.
Heatware is Echelon V 269-0-0