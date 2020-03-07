FS: 512GB SSD NVMe PCIe M.2 2280

DaedalusHelios

DaedalusHelios

2[H]4U
Joined
May 19, 2008
Messages
2,250
I am selling a new laptop pull 512GB PC SN730 NVMe M.2 2280 PCIe SSD 3400MB/s

$60 shipped paypal preferred, ships USPS Priority soon after payment (within 12 hours). First with money in hand gets it. Thank you for your interest.

Heatware is Echelon V 269-0-0
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top