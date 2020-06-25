FS: 500GB 2.5" SSD, H310(it mode)

Hifiman HE-35X comes with neomusica 10ft braided cable (with 6.1mm adapter) ~ $55 Sold

4x 2.5" 500GB Samsung Evo SSD ~ $55/ea2x Dell H310 SAS Raid controllers (in IT mode w/ kapton tape pin fix) ~ $35/ea ~ have some SAS to sata cables as well, can discussI'm tired tonight so this'll have to do for now, will be listing more stuff from my move cleanout.Prices include shipping, willing to combo if you want multiple things.Prefer venmo, apple cash, google pay, BTC/BCH, and would consider paypal if no other options are acceptable.