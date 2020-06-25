FS: 500GB 2.5" SSD, H310(it mode), Hifiman HE35x

Spartacus09

Spartacus09

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 21, 2018
Messages
1,379
4x 2.5" 500GB Samsung Evo SSD ~ $55/ea
http://imgur.com/KJ9xZXd
http://imgur.com/8L8Rzda

Hifiman HE-35X comes with neomusica 10ft braided cable (with 6.1mm adapter) ~ $55 Sold


2x Dell H310 SAS Raid controllers (in IT mode w/ kapton tape pin fix) ~ $35/ea ~ have some SAS to sata cables as well, can discuss
http://imgur.com/N8xqs6N

I'm tired tonight so this'll have to do for now, will be listing more stuff from my move cleanout.
Prices include shipping, willing to combo if you want multiple things.

Prefer venmo, apple cash, google pay, BTC/BCH, and would consider paypal if no other options are acceptable.
 
Last edited:
