FS: $50 Redfall: Bite Back Edition PC (Steam Code)

Hi guys,
I have a Redfall: Bite Back Edition PC (Steam Code) for sale. It is from an NVIDIA promotion. This is the "ultimate" edition, I guess. It has a $99.99 retail price. I had no clue what this game was to be honest, I'm a boring Fortnite-only guy, lol.
Game releases on May 1, 2023. Code expires on May 11, 2023.
Details on redemption: https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforc...e-redfall-bite-back-edition/terms-conditions/
Basically, you need an RTX 4070 Ti or higher or an RTX 4080 / 4090 Laptop Edition to redeem it and you do so via GeForce Experience.
$50 PayPal
Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/124338/to
