FS: (5) Dell Latitude 3570 Laptop

K

kyang357

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Aug 18, 2006
Messages
2,030
Heatware: kyang357
  • All prices include free USPS / UPS shipping within US
  • Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
  • Message your Paypal email for an invoice

For sale:

Dell Latitude 3570 in good condition with 65w charger. Some scratches here and there but nothing ugly. No guarantees on battery but they range from fair to excellent.

i3-6100u
8gb (2x4gb) ddr4
128gb ssd

Have 5
$65 shipped each
 

