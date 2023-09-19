FS: (5) Dell Latitude 3570 Laptop

Heatware: kyang357
For sale:
Dell Latitude 3570 in good condition with 65w charger. Some scratches here and there but nothing ugly. No guarantees on battery but they range from fair to excellent.
i3-6100u
8gb (2x4gb) ddr4
128gb ssd
Have 5
$65 shipped each
- All prices include free USPS / UPS shipping within US
- Zelle (5% discount), PayPal G&S
- Message your Paypal email for an invoice
For sale:
Dell Latitude 3570 in good condition with 65w charger. Some scratches here and there but nothing ugly. No guarantees on battery but they range from fair to excellent.
i3-6100u
8gb (2x4gb) ddr4
128gb ssd
Have 5
$65 shipped each
Attachments
-
PXL_20230919_203445802.jpg527.2 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230919_203517232.jpg412.3 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230919_202734848.jpg357.2 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230919_202801739.jpg680.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230919_202837692.jpg524.6 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230919_202905767.jpg522.5 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230919_203001114.jpg392.4 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230919_203036787.jpg581.7 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230919_203053232.jpg520 KB · Views: 0
-
PXL_20230919_203257865.jpg293.9 KB · Views: 0