FS: 4x Nuc i7/i5 + bonus Samsung S7/Note 10.1

zer0gravity
[H]ard|Gawd
- Joined
- Dec 8, 2008
- Messages
- 1,055
Left over from projects, I've put together 4x nuc's (2x i7s and 2x i5s) that have been used as basic desktops. I'm throwing in an used S7 and Note 10.1 tablet as well as 16GB Intel optane. I have slightly different specs for the i7s ram/SSD. All Nuc's have windows 10pro installed but not setup or activated.
FS: $1000 shipped
Intel Nuc i7
nuc7i7bnh
512GB M.2
16GB DDR4
Intel Nuc i7
nuc7i7bnh
256GB M.2
8GB DDR4
Intel Nuc i5
D54250WYKH
128GB 2.5 SSD
8GB DDR3
Intel Nuc i5
D54250WYKH
120GB 2.5 SSD
8GB DDR3
*Bonus*
Samsung S7 (Verizon) - used with some screen burn in
Samsung Note 10.1 (Verizon) - used but works great
Intel 16gb Optane
Pm with any questions
