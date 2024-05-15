FS: 4x Asus RT-AC68U routers and a pair of powerline network adapters

Hi folks, have a weird one this time. I recently helped a buddy upgrade his home network, so up for sale is the backbone of his old setup. It's a package of 4 (!) Asus RT-AC68U routers (T-Mobile badged, converted/flashed to latest official Asus firmware) and a pair of TP-Link TL-PA8030P powerline adapters. Everything was used by an adult in a smoke/child/pet free home, and works great and is in great physical condition. The routers will come with AC adapters (4x) and complete sets of antennas. I'm hoping to get $75 shipped for everything, but open to offers. Photos are available upon request, but there's really not much to show here. As always, I have heat under einz, prefer non-cc Paypal / zelle for payment, and happy to meet up in the SF Bay area. Thanks for looking!