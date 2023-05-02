FS: 4TB NVMe | EVGA RTX 3060 12GB

Doozer

Doozer

2[H]4U
Joined
May 30, 2001
Messages
2,369
Times are tough. I'm unemployed and bills are due so I have to sell my stuff.
I sold an identical two items on reddit recently.


246-0-0 Heat
NVME: 4TB WD SN850X -- $325

GPU: EVGA RTX 3060 XC 12GB -- $250




