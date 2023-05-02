FS: 4TB NVMe | EVGA RTX 3060 12GB | Zotac GTX 1050 OC 4GB

Doozer
Times are tough. I'm unemployed and bills are due so I have to sell my stuff.
I sold an identical two items on reddit recently.
246-0-0 Heat
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
NVME: 4TB WD SN850X -- $325
GPU: EVGA RTX 3060 XC 12GB -- $250
GPU: Zotac GTX 1650 OC 4GB -- $120
---------------------------------------------------------------------
