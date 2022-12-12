FS: 4K HDR Projector and 1080P Projector

Not going to use these after having moved, so looking to sell or even trade.
Prices based on going rates for similar items online, and then brought down a bit more.

$525 plus S&H - Vivitek HK2288 4K HDR Projector, barely used.
(3) HDMI ports, all of which are 4K ready with HDCP 2.2, Up to 2,000 ANSI lumens.
https://www.vivitekusa.com/productdetail/HK2288/
https://www.projectorcentral.com/vivitek-hk2288-review.htm

$120 plus S&H - VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080P LED Projector, barely used
Up to 300 ANSI lumens.
https://ivankyo.com/products/vankyo-performance-v600-projector-silver
https://www.projectorcentral.com/Vankyo-V600.htm

Paypal or money order at my discretion (Or cash/trade if in person)

Will look at stuff like nice laptops, video cards, 4TB SSDs, Tmo or unlocked cell phones.

My heatware:
https://www.heatware.com/u/1174/to
 
