FS: 4090 Founder's Edition, 7900 XTX, PSU

Good evening all. Unplanned expenses have me moving some stuff. I'll only sell two gpus and keep the one that does not sell.

  • Nvidia Founder's Edition 4090 $1695 shipped
    • used with original box
  • Gigabyte 7900 XTX OC. $905 shipped
  • Thermaltake Tough Power GF1 850w $85
    • used with original box

Prices are PP F&F and shipping CONUS. If you want G&S, please add 4.5% to cover fees and a piece of taxes. If outside CONUS, pm for extra shipping cost.

heatware under wadec22

Thanks for looking!

  • MSI 4090 Trio used with original box, $1495 shipped sold to Vaulter98c
 
